COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball team saw another schedule change Wednesday due to a positive COVID-19 test within an opponent’s organization.

The Terps are now scheduled to take on Saint Peter’s at 3 p.m. Friday. They had been set to play George Mason, but the Patriots announced Wednesday morning they had paused team activities and wouldn’t take part in Friday’s scheduled game against Maryland due to a positive COVID-19 test.

It’s unclear if the test involved a player or a staff member. The team said only that it was “within the program.”

The positive result came up during routine surveillance testing which is done per NCAA guidelines.

It’s not immediately known if or when the game will be made up.

Friday’s game will be just the second time the Terps and Saint Peter’s have faced off in their histories; the teams played each other once in 1981.

The announcement is the latest change to the Terrapins’ schedule; on Tuesday, it was announced the Terps will play James Madison on Saturday after their game against Towson was canceled due to a positive test involving a team support staff member.

Towson is set to take on Coppin State for its home opener on Thursday evening.

