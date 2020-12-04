BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Longtime sports announcer Cris Collinsworth said he is “sick” over his comments on-air during the Ravens-Steelers matchup Wednesday, when he said he was “blown away” by female Steelers fans understanding football so well.
During the second quarter of the game, Collinsworth made a comment about female NFL fans he had run into before the game began. “Everybody’s a fan. In particular, the ladies that I met. They have really specific questions about the game,” he said of the women. “And I’m like, ‘Wow,’ you’re just blown away by how strong the fans are here in this town.”
After online backlash from him singling out “ladies” questions on the game, he issued an apology statement on Twitter later Wednesday night.
“Today on our broadcast I made reference to a couple of women that I met in Pittsburgh who so impressed me with their football knowledge that I wanted to tell their story on the air. I know the way I phrased it insulted many. I’m so sorry,” he said.
— Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) December 3, 2020
“What I intended as a compliment to the fans of Pittsburgh, became an insult. I’m sick about insulting any fan, but especially female fans and journalists. I know first hand how much harder they have to work than any of us in this industry. I was wrong and I deeply apologize,” Collinsworth added.
The Steelers beat the Ravens, whose roster was depleted by COVID-19 in the last week, 19-14 on Wednesday.
