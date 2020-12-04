Baltimore Restaurants Celebrate The Holiday Season With Special Drinks, Menu ItemsLocal restaurants are mixing-up treats and drumming up the excitement, to get you in the holiday spirit.

The Show Must Go On: Months Of Planning Lead To COVID-Safe Virtual Holiday Lighting Of Baltimore's Washington MonumentDuring a year when so many things were closed or canceled due to the pandemic, the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore was determined the 49th annual lighting of the Washington Monument would go on.

Maryland Zoo Admission Drops To $15 For Winter SeasonThe temperatures in Maryland are dropping, but so are the Maryland Zoo's ticket prices this winter.

15 Cold-Stunted Sea Turtles Rescued Near Cape Cod Being Rehabilitated At National AquariumMore than a dozen cold-stunted sea turtles are at the National Aquarium in Baltimore to be rehabilitated.

Mo Gaba Way Unveiled In Memory Of Late 14-Year-Old Ravens, Orioles SuperfanA three-block stretch of West Street near M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is now known as Mo Gaba Way in memory of the young Ravens and Orioles superfan who died earlier this year.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery Holiday Light Walk Begins ThursdayIf you want to take in the Christmas lights with a beer in hand, Guinness Open Gate Brewery is inviting you over.