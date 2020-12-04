COVID-19 IN MD:State Hits New COVID Record With Nearly 3.8K New Cases In One Day
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMWJZ News @ 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, NFL, Robert Griffin III, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have placed quarterback Robert Griffin III on the Injured Reserve, the team announced Friday.

Griffin was taken out of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers midway through the fourth quarter after injuring his left hamstring.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh declined to comment on whether or not his star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, would play in Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“It’s still too early to announce,” Harbaugh told the media Thursday. “There’s no season-ending injures. So, beyond that, I really won’t have any other comments on any of that right now.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Jackson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Friday, November 27, along with Patrick Ricard, Justin Madubuike and Morgan Cox.

The quarterback will complete his 10-day quarantine this weekend.

If Jackson is ultimately taken off the list, he could join the team for one full practice and walk-through before Tuesday’s game, according to ESPN.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply