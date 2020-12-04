BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Baltimore Ravens continue to deal with the effects of a COVID-19 outbreak among players, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday the team is doing what it can to avoid a similar situation that left the Denver Broncos without a quarterback for their Week 12 game against New Orleans.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Harbaugh said the Ravens are trying to space out their quarterbacks to avoid any spread of the virus.

“We’ll continue to do that and even more so now… it’s all going virtual now. We’ve been virtual even in the building as far as being spread out at times. Now our meetings will be… most of the guys will be at home for the meetings, so the quarterbacks will not even be in the same room most of the time for those meetings,” he said.

Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving. Two days prior, all four of the team’s quarterbacks had gotten together on their day off to study film but did not wear masks or practice social distancing, CBS Denver reported. That led the league to deem the other three quarterbacks high-risk close contacts.

Without a quarterback, the Broncos fell to the Saints 31-3.

Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the thrice-delayed rivalry matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday after he was added to the Ravens’ Reserve/COVID-19 list. Instead, Robert Griffin, III, suited up and Trace McSorley also took to the field.

RELATED COVERAGE:

When asked about McSorley’s performance, Harbaugh said he understands the offense, adding he did a good job which speaks to his preparation.

Harbaugh also said he anticipates more players being activated from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list to practice on Friday but did not provide specific names. The team has had so many additions to the list it’s hard to keep track, he said.

As for who will take the field as the starting quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys in Baltimore on Tuesday night, Harbaugh said on Thursday it’s too early to tell.

The two coaches who missed Wednesday’s game due to illness, offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris and running backs coach Matt Weiss, are doing well. Harbaugh said it’s not clear if they’ll return for Tuesday’s game against the Cowboys. Specific details about their illnesses, including whether they are related to COVID-19, have not been provided.