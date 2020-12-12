BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The season’s first significant snowfall is in the forecast for Wednesday across Maryland.
Meteorologist Meg McNamara said this is thanks to a coastal storm system that will push through the area midweek.
With cooler air in place, it’s pretty likely that a good portion of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast could end up with a big winter storm.
It’s too soon to know how much we will see here in Maryland because so much will depend on where the rain/snow line sets up.
So far, it looks like Baltimore and areas to the north could see 4 to 6 inches but stay with the WJZ Weather team for updates as we get closer to Wednesday.
As for this weekend, some rain and wintry mix is moving into Western Maryland Saturday with a slight chance of some showers in the Baltimore area. Otherwise our Saturday will be rather gray with a high of 62. Sunday will be filled with clouds and sun, 61.
