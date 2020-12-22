BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nursing homes across Maryland are set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday.
Gov. Larry Hogan will mark the occasion at Franklin Woods Center in Baltimore.
Peak Healthcare at Copper Ridge in Sykesville will also start giving out the shots to both residents and staff.
CVS Health, meanwhile, began administering COVID-19 vaccines across Maryland and the rest of the country, including at long-term care facilities, starting Monday.
The state is set to receive 104,300 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, the second to receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Hogan said Monday. Every hospital and nursing home in the state is set to receive doses of the vaccines by the end of the month.
