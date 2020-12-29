Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A member of the Towson men’s basketball team tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, leading the organization to stop all team activities, the university said Tuesday.
The team has also postponed all of its games through January 10.
The positive test is the latest coronavirus-related headache for the team, which saw multiple games postponed earlier this month after a player tested positive. A support staff member also tested positive for the virus late last month.
