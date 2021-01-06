FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Public Schools system is delaying moving into a hybrid in-person learning model due to worsening COVID-19 metrics, the school system said Wednesday.
The new plan calls for teachers to return to schools on January 27 and students to return under the hybrid model on February 16. February 3 and 10 will be “asynchronous learning days.”
The hybrid model breaks students into two cohorts and keeps schools at around 30% capacity. An all-virtual model will remain.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
On Sunday, the school system announced it was suspending small group instruction and winter sports practices.
The rollout of the hybrid model could be delayed again if metrics don’t improve, officials said.
Next week, meanwhile, the school system said it will release a COVID-19 case dashboard for cases and data for each school.
Neighboring Carroll County will move to a hybrid model on Thursday.
As of Wednesday, Frederick County has recorded 12,309 COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths since the pandemic began.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.