WASHINGTON (WJZ/AP/CNN) — The US Capitol locks down with lawmakers inside as Trump supporters clash with police and attempt to break the barricades.

WATCH: @krisvancleave reports as U.S. Capitol Police and pro-Trump protesters clash, while some office buildings in the Capitol Complex are evacuated https://t.co/wTKxzqAo9U pic.twitter.com/BObYpoYufy — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2021

AP reports the Senate has recessed the Electoral College debate after the protestors forced the lockdown at the Capitol.

Hundreds of pro-Trump protesters have gathered on the House side of the Capitol building. CNN personnel inside the House building report hearing fireworks and chants of “USA! USA!”

The protesters have breached exterior security barriers, and video footage shows protesters gathering and some clashing with police near the Capitol building.

Shortly after 1 p.m. pro-Trump protesters pushed through barriers set up along the perimeter of the Capitol, where they tussled with officers in full riot gear, some calling officers “traitors” for doing their jobs.

Protesters could be seen pushing against metal fences and police using the fences to push protesters back, while other officers reached over the top to club people trying to cross their lines.

Flash bangs could be heard near the steps of the Capitol as smoke filled the air. In some instances officers could be seen deploying pepper spray. Tear gas has been deployed, but it’s not clear whether by protesters or police, and people wiped tears from their eyes while coughing.

Trump supporters chanted “USA” and waved American and “Don’t Tread on Me” flags toward the front of the crowd after things had calmed some.

.@krisvancleave reports that some pro-Trump demonstrators have scaled parts of what will be the inauguration stage outside the U.S. Capitol Building. New video also appears to show protesters moving barriers surrounding the building amid clashes with police. pic.twitter.com/XyqbOnCAfR — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 6, 2021

Throughout the afternoon more demonstrators have showed up outside of the Capitol building in protest. Video obtained by CBS News appears to show protestors moving barriers surrounding the building as they clash with police.

Members are being told to get under chairs in both the House and Senate chambers. CBS News’ Ben Tracy said there is tear gas in the rotunda.

President Donald Trump tweeted later Wednesday afternoon, calling for support for law enforcement.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia starting 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021

This story is breaking.