WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Police officers and other law enforcement officials from multiple agencies in Maryland are heading to Washington, D.C., to help restore order after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Gov. Larry Hogan said 500 members of the Maryland National Guard and 200 state troopers will head to D.C.

I never thought I’d see a day like this in America. I am not going to stand for this, and neither should any American. In addition to sending in 200 @MDSP troopers, after speaking to the Secretary of the Army, I am mobilizing 500 @MDNG members to help restore law and order. pic.twitter.com/Dk72JflkXy — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 6, 2021

Among that group are officers from Baltimore County, County Executive Johnny Olszewski tweeted.

Baltimore County is deploying law enforcement personnel as part of the @MDSP team responding to support United States Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department. We will continue to make all resources available to support our nation’s capital in this pivotal moment. — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) January 6, 2021

Baltimore City police offices are also heading to the area.

RELATED COVERAGE:

“The Baltimore Police Department is working with the Maryland State Police on a response as they lead the coordination of law enforcement efforts needed in DC,” Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement. “We are creating operational readiness for if and when we are given a defined mission and operational period, and will be prepared to deploy, as needed.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he offered the city’s support to the district’s mayor.

“What we’re seeing on Capitol Hill today is an attack on our democracy and an act of treason. This is what white supremacy looks like,” he tweeted.

Howard County will also send help down to DC.

At the request of the Maryland State Police, @HCPDNews are assisting in efforts to maintain peace and order in our nation’s capital this evening. I thank them for this dedicated service and we send our hopes for their safety and the safety of all those in Washington, D.C. tonight — Calvin Ball (@HoCoGovExec) January 6, 2021

Outside law enforcement agencies will be deployed to help clear the Capitol, D.C. officials said during a news conference.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!