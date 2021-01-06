UNREST IN DCUS Capitol Cleared Following Pro-Trump Protest; DC Curfew In Effect; Woman Killed
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Police officers and other law enforcement officials from multiple agencies in Maryland are heading to Washington, D.C., to help restore order after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Gov. Larry Hogan said 500 members of the Maryland National Guard and 200 state troopers will head to D.C.

Among that group are officers from Baltimore County, County Executive Johnny Olszewski tweeted.

Baltimore City police offices are also heading to the area.

“The Baltimore Police Department is working with the Maryland State Police on a response as they lead the coordination of law enforcement efforts needed in DC,” Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement. “We are creating operational readiness for if and when we are given a defined mission and operational period, and will be prepared to deploy, as needed.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he offered the city’s support to the district’s mayor.

“What we’re seeing on Capitol Hill today is an attack on our democracy and an act of treason. This is what white supremacy looks like,” he tweeted.

 

Howard County will also send help down to DC.

 

Outside law enforcement agencies will be deployed to help clear the Capitol, D.C. officials said during a news conference.

CBS Baltimore Staff

