ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in the state Friday ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Under the order, the Maryland National Guard is being called to active duty and state officials are allowed to activate emergency operations plans.
Hogan’s office said in a news release the declaration “will allow the state to more efficiently coordinate support and provide assistance to local jurisdictions within Maryland and neighboring states.”
He also asked the White House for a Presidential Disaster Declaration, which would allow states and local governments to be reimbursed for costs from responding to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.
The order is in effect until Thursday, the day following the inauguration.
The state is also taking precautions to protect the State House, including adding additional police officers and security, access limitations and additional identification screening.
Separately Friday, the Maryland Transit Administration announced rail service on the MARC Penn, Camden and Brunswick lines will be suspended from Sunday to Thursday.
Law enforcement officers from numerous Maryland agencies helped quell the riot at the Capitol. Twenty-six Baltimore police officers and 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard will be among the thousands keeping Washington, D.C., safe on Inauguration Day.
