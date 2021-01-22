BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Friday that the team has hired Rob Ryan as inside linebackers coach and Anthony Weaver as run game coordinator/defensive line coach.
Rob Ryan is the twin brother of former Ravens defensive coordinator, Rex Ryan.
Ryan, 58, is a 31-year coaching veteran who most recently served in the same role for the Washington Football Team in 2019. The 2021 season will commence Ryan’s 21st season of NFL coaching.
“Rob is a proven NFL coach who brings extensive experience to the Ravens,” Harbaugh said. “In addition to his passion for the game, he has an outstanding ability to connect with and teach players.”
Anthony Weaver was a former Ravens defensive tackle.
“Anthony is highly regarded throughout the NFL,” Harbaugh said. “As a former Ravens’ draft pick who made significant contributions while playing here, he understands the culture of our organization and the standard to which Baltimore defense is held.”
He was drafted out of Notre Dame in 2002 and went on to finish his playing career in Houston, three years with the Texans.
Weaver transitioned to coaching after his playing career. He worked with the Jets, Bills and Browns and Texans.