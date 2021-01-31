Tracking SnowUp To A Foot Of Snow Possible In Baltimore, Winter Storm Warning In Effect Through Tuesday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported a significant drop in coronavirus-related hospitalizations Sunday morning as total cases surpassed 354,000.

Hospitalizations dropped by 89 patients to 1,471. Of those hospitalized, 364 remain in the ICU.

Follow WJZ on Facebook

Twenty more Marylanders have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 6,951

A total of 1,747 COVID cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total over the span of the pandemic to 354,473.

The statewide positivity rate is also down to 5.66%.

As for testing, 46,230 tests were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 7 million over the span of the pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

A total of 535,638 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered as of Sunday, of which 448,499 are the first dose.

State health officials say 584,575 first doses were distributed and 268,050 second doses.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,198 (182) 1*
Anne Arundel 32,906 (457) 14*
Baltimore City 37,951 (798) 21*
Baltimore County 47,341 (1,116) 33*
Calvert 3,410 (60) 1*
Caroline 1,888 (16) 0*
Carroll 6,954 (189) 5*
Cecil 4,757 (109) 2*
Charles 8,022 (144) 1*
Dorchester 2,089 (35) 0*
Frederick 15,615 (236) 8*
Garrett 1,794 (56) 1*
Harford 11,368 (203) 4*
Howard 14,572 (198) 6*
Kent 1,046 (34) 2*
Montgomery 58,965 (1,260) 44*
Prince George’s 67,883 (1,203) 28*
Queen Anne’s 2,367 (33) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,569 (104) 0*
Somerset 2,247 (26) 0*
Talbot 1,679 (21) 0*
Washington 11,442 (223) 3*
Wicomico 6,334 (128) 0*
Worcester 3,076 (77) 1*
Data not available 0 (43) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 17,278 (2) 0*
10-19 33,303 (6) 1*
20-29 64,475 (32) 1*
30-39 61,330 (72) 6*
40-49 54,157 (195) 4*
50-59 53,540 (533) 23*
60-69 36,126 (1,095) 18*
70-79 20,545 (1,769) 33*
80+ 13,719 (3,245) 90*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 185,982 (3,362) 86*
Male 168,491 (3,589) 90*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 100,529 (2,426) 62*
Asian (NH) 7,773 (240) 7*
White (NH) 121,178 (3,525) 92*
Hispanic 58,018 (649) 15*
Other (NH) 16,650 (66) 0*
Data not available 50,325 (45) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff