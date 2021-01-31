ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported a significant drop in coronavirus-related hospitalizations Sunday morning as total cases surpassed 354,000.
Hospitalizations dropped by 89 patients to 1,471. Of those hospitalized, 364 remain in the ICU.
Twenty more Marylanders have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 6,951
A total of 1,747 COVID cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total over the span of the pandemic to 354,473.
The statewide positivity rate is also down to 5.66%.
As for testing, 46,230 tests were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 7 million over the span of the pandemic.
A total of 535,638 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered as of Sunday, of which 448,499 are the first dose.
State health officials say 584,575 first doses were distributed and 268,050 second doses.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,198
|(182)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|32,906
|(457)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|37,951
|(798)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|47,341
|(1,116)
|33*
|Calvert
|3,410
|(60)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,888
|(16)
|0*
|Carroll
|6,954
|(189)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,757
|(109)
|2*
|Charles
|8,022
|(144)
|1*
|Dorchester
|2,089
|(35)
|0*
|Frederick
|15,615
|(236)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,794
|(56)
|1*
|Harford
|11,368
|(203)
|4*
|Howard
|14,572
|(198)
|6*
|Kent
|1,046
|(34)
|2*
|Montgomery
|58,965
|(1,260)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|67,883
|(1,203)
|28*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,367
|(33)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,569
|(104)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,247
|(26)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,679
|(21)
|0*
|Washington
|11,442
|(223)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,334
|(128)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,076
|(77)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(43)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|17,278
|(2)
|0*
|10-19
|33,303
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|64,475
|(32)
|1*
|30-39
|61,330
|(72)
|6*
|40-49
|54,157
|(195)
|4*
|50-59
|53,540
|(533)
|23*
|60-69
|36,126
|(1,095)
|18*
|70-79
|20,545
|(1,769)
|33*
|80+
|13,719
|(3,245)
|90*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|185,982
|(3,362)
|86*
|Male
|168,491
|(3,589)
|90*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|100,529
|(2,426)
|62*
|Asian (NH)
|7,773
|(240)
|7*
|White (NH)
|121,178
|(3,525)
|92*
|Hispanic
|58,018
|(649)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|16,650
|(66)
|0*
|Data not available
|50,325
|(45)
|0*
