By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 1,163 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations dropped again Monday morning.

Total cases surpassed 355,000 and are now at 355,636. Twenty-seven more Marylanders died in the last 24 hours from the virus, now a total of 6,978 deaths.

There are 1,437 Marylanders hospitalized for the virus at this time, dropping down by 34 cases Monday. ICU beds did rise, now at 371. There are 1,066 in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate went down again slightly, now at 5.61%. The state conducted 25,408 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

A total of 544,369 doses have been administered to the state, with 455,910 total first doses received- with 7,411 received in the last 24 hours. As of Monday, 88,459 second doses have been received, a change of 1,320 in the last day.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,205 (183) 1*
Anne Arundel 33,044 (458) 14*
Baltimore City 38,024 (800) 21*
Baltimore County 47,502 (1,118) 33*
Calvert 3,428 (60) 1*
Caroline 1,899 (16) 0*
Carroll 6,983 (189) 5*
Cecil 4,767 (109) 2*
Charles 8,060 (144) 1*
Dorchester 2,103 (35) 0*
Frederick 15,646 (237) 8*
Garrett 1,798 (56) 1*
Harford 11,411 (204) 4*
Howard 14,631 (199) 6*
Kent 1,048 (34) 2*
Montgomery 59,155 (1,266) 44*
Prince George’s 68,102 (1,208) 28*
Queen Anne’s 2,370 (33) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,611 (105) 0*
Somerset 2,253 (26) 0*
Talbot 1,691 (22) 0*
Washington 11,471 (224) 3*
Wicomico 6,352 (128) 0*
Worcester 3,082 (77) 1*
Data not available 0 (47) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 17,350 (3) 0*
10-19 33,456 (6) 1*
20-29 64,671 (32) 1*
30-39 61,509 (72) 6*
40-49 54,327 (196) 4*
50-59 53,696 (537) 23*
60-69 36,248 (1,097) 18*
70-79 20,617 (1,775) 33*
80+ 13,762 (3,258) 90*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 186,599 (3,372) 86*
Male 169,037 (3,606) 90*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 100,877 (2,431) 62*
Asian (NH) 7,803 (245) 7*
White (NH) 121,621 (3,534) 92*
Hispanic 58,181 (653) 15*
Other (NH) 16,705 (66) 0*
Data not available 50,449 (49) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of those who have been vaccinated in the state:

By County

First Dose Second Dose
County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Allegany 6,759 9.599% 767 1.089%
Anne Arundel 39,125 6.755% 8,063 1.392%
Baltimore 72,351 8.745% 16,181 1.956%
Baltimore City 40,541 6.831% 10,531 1.774%
Calvert 8,725 9.43% 1,409 1.523%
Caroline 3,136 9.388% 673 2.015%
Carroll 14,197 8.428% 2,765 1.641%
Cecil 7,627 7.415% 959 0.932%
Charles 8,479 5.194% 752 0.461%
Dorchester 2,921 9.148% 607 1.901%
Frederick 21,868 8.425% 3,612 1.392%
Garrett 3,245 11.184% 363 1.251%
Harford 21,645 8.474% 4,368 1.71%
Howard 29,131 8.944% 5,781 1.775%
Kent 2,213 11.394% 387 1.993%
Montgomery 67,795 6.452% 10,996 1.047%
Prince George’s 30,107 3.311% 4,234 0.466%
Queen Anne’s 4,474 8.88% 702 1.393%
St. Mary’s 11,345 9.995% 2,025 1.784%
Somerset 2,008 7.839% 414 1.616%
Talbot 4,695 12.627% 584 1.571%
Washington 10,940 7.243% 2,992 1.981%
Wicomico 9,929 9.583% 2,557 2.468%
Worcester 6,161 11.786% 1,013 1.938%
Unknown 26,484 N/A 5,722 N/A

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender First Dose Second Dose
0-9 0 0
10-19 2,178 350
20-29 44,206 11,386
30-39 67,497 18,500
40-49 67,829 17,428
50-59 73,327 18,742
60-69 64,880 13,840
70-79 71,444 4,244
80+ 56,548 3,969
Age not available 8,000 0
Female 282,061 59,865
Male 164,770 28,439
Unknown Gender 9,079 155

By Race

Race First Dose Second Dose
African-American 67,366 12,993
Asian 29,024 6,923
White 289,716 52,565
American Indian or Alaska Native 1,467 349
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 821 211
Other Race 40,229 4,728
Unknown Race 27,287 10,690

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity First Dose Second Dose
Hispanic or Latino 16,935 3,194
Not Hispanic or Latino 385,125 73,420
Unknown 53,850 53,850

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

