ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 1,163 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations dropped again Monday morning.
Total cases surpassed 355,000 and are now at 355,636. Twenty-seven more Marylanders died in the last 24 hours from the virus, now a total of 6,978 deaths.
There are 1,437 Marylanders hospitalized for the virus at this time, dropping down by 34 cases Monday. ICU beds did rise, now at 371. There are 1,066 in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate went down again slightly, now at 5.61%. The state conducted 25,408 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.
A total of 544,369 doses have been administered to the state, with 455,910 total first doses received- with 7,411 received in the last 24 hours. As of Monday, 88,459 second doses have been received, a change of 1,320 in the last day.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,205
|(183)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|33,044
|(458)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|38,024
|(800)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|47,502
|(1,118)
|33*
|Calvert
|3,428
|(60)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,899
|(16)
|0*
|Carroll
|6,983
|(189)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,767
|(109)
|2*
|Charles
|8,060
|(144)
|1*
|Dorchester
|2,103
|(35)
|0*
|Frederick
|15,646
|(237)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,798
|(56)
|1*
|Harford
|11,411
|(204)
|4*
|Howard
|14,631
|(199)
|6*
|Kent
|1,048
|(34)
|2*
|Montgomery
|59,155
|(1,266)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|68,102
|(1,208)
|28*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,370
|(33)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,611
|(105)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,253
|(26)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,691
|(22)
|0*
|Washington
|11,471
|(224)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,352
|(128)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,082
|(77)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(47)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|17,350
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|33,456
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|64,671
|(32)
|1*
|30-39
|61,509
|(72)
|6*
|40-49
|54,327
|(196)
|4*
|50-59
|53,696
|(537)
|23*
|60-69
|36,248
|(1,097)
|18*
|70-79
|20,617
|(1,775)
|33*
|80+
|13,762
|(3,258)
|90*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|186,599
|(3,372)
|86*
|Male
|169,037
|(3,606)
|90*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|100,877
|(2,431)
|62*
|Asian (NH)
|7,803
|(245)
|7*
|White (NH)
|121,621
|(3,534)
|92*
|Hispanic
|58,181
|(653)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|16,705
|(66)
|0*
|Data not available
|50,449
|(49)
|0*
Here’s a breakdown of those who have been vaccinated in the state:
By County
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|County
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Allegany
|6,759
|9.599%
|767
|1.089%
|Anne Arundel
|39,125
|6.755%
|8,063
|1.392%
|Baltimore
|72,351
|8.745%
|16,181
|1.956%
|Baltimore City
|40,541
|6.831%
|10,531
|1.774%
|Calvert
|8,725
|9.43%
|1,409
|1.523%
|Caroline
|3,136
|9.388%
|673
|2.015%
|Carroll
|14,197
|8.428%
|2,765
|1.641%
|Cecil
|7,627
|7.415%
|959
|0.932%
|Charles
|8,479
|5.194%
|752
|0.461%
|Dorchester
|2,921
|9.148%
|607
|1.901%
|Frederick
|21,868
|8.425%
|3,612
|1.392%
|Garrett
|3,245
|11.184%
|363
|1.251%
|Harford
|21,645
|8.474%
|4,368
|1.71%
|Howard
|29,131
|8.944%
|5,781
|1.775%
|Kent
|2,213
|11.394%
|387
|1.993%
|Montgomery
|67,795
|6.452%
|10,996
|1.047%
|Prince George’s
|30,107
|3.311%
|4,234
|0.466%
|Queen Anne’s
|4,474
|8.88%
|702
|1.393%
|St. Mary’s
|11,345
|9.995%
|2,025
|1.784%
|Somerset
|2,008
|7.839%
|414
|1.616%
|Talbot
|4,695
|12.627%
|584
|1.571%
|Washington
|10,940
|7.243%
|2,992
|1.981%
|Wicomico
|9,929
|9.583%
|2,557
|2.468%
|Worcester
|6,161
|11.786%
|1,013
|1.938%
|Unknown
|26,484
|N/A
|5,722
|N/A
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|2,178
|350
|20-29
|44,206
|11,386
|30-39
|67,497
|18,500
|40-49
|67,829
|17,428
|50-59
|73,327
|18,742
|60-69
|64,880
|13,840
|70-79
|71,444
|4,244
|80+
|56,548
|3,969
|Age not available
|8,000
|0
|Female
|282,061
|59,865
|Male
|164,770
|28,439
|Unknown Gender
|9,079
|155
By Race
|Race
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|African-American
|67,366
|12,993
|Asian
|29,024
|6,923
|White
|289,716
|52,565
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|1,467
|349
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|821
|211
|Other Race
|40,229
|4,728
|Unknown Race
|27,287
|10,690
By Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Hispanic or Latino
|16,935
|3,194
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|385,125
|73,420
|Unknown
|53,850
|53,850
