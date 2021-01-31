Tracking SnowUp To A Foot Of Snow Possible In Baltimore, Winter Storm Warning In Effect Through Tuesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to 72 crashes Sunday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to a tweet, state police also responded to 37 disabled or unattended vehicles and answered 206 calls for service.

WEATHER COVERAGE:

The storm is expected to pass through Maryland over a 48-hour period. Snow will mix with sleet this evening and will continue overnight. Refreezing is a concern.

