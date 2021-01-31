PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to 72 crashes Sunday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
According to a tweet, state police also responded to 37 disabled or unattended vehicles and answered 206 calls for service.
#UPDATE From 8 am to 2pm today @mdsp responded to 72 crashes, 37 disabled/unattended vehicles & answered 206 calls for service. Snow emergency plans are in effect for 20 Maryland counties. Follow https://t.co/jxqlSYD4wc for road conditions
— MD State Police (@MDSP) January 31, 2021
The storm is expected to pass through Maryland over a 48-hour period. Snow will mix with sleet this evening and will continue overnight. Refreezing is a concern.
