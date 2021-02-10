MARYLAND WEATHERLatest Closings & Delays
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Public Schools, Baltimore Weather, School Closing, Snow, Winter storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools meal sites and in-person learning locations will be closed Thursday due to the weather, the school system said Wednesday.

Virtual learning, meanwhile, will continue, and those who normally attend classes in person will do so online.

CBS Baltimore Staff