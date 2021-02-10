BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools meal sites and in-person learning locations will be closed Thursday due to the weather, the school system said Wednesday.
Virtual learning, meanwhile, will continue, and those who normally attend classes in person will do so online.RELATED: Realistic Porcelain Tiger Spotted Along Side Of Maryland Highway
RELATED COVERAGE:RELATED: Abandoned Buildings Being Torn Down To Make Way For New Park In West Baltimore
- Maryland Weather: Snow Expected Over Another Multi-Day Storm Event, Warnings & Watches Issued
- TIMELINE: When Will It Snow In Maryland?
For the latest list of school closings and delays, click here.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.MORE: TIMELINE: When Will It Snow In Maryland?