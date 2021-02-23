ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — As more Marylanders get vaccinated, there is the question of long everyone will have to keep wearing masks.

When asked during a press conference Tuesday about lifting any restrictions, Gov. Larry Hogan said he doesn’t see Maryland lifting any masking orders anytime soon.

He said while they have 100% of businesses open, some of these orders will not be changing due to some worry on the variances now present in the state.

“Our metrics could not be going any better. We’re down to the October levels, we got past the holiday surge. And this has been consistent now for, in many cases, six, eight weeks,”

While he said Marylanders have been following public health advice, he warned people to not get too comfortable.

“What we don’t want to do is have everybody get complacent and have these crazy variants out there that you know, there’s, there’s kindling out there still, there’s embers, and we don’t want it to flame back up again,” Gov. Hogan said.

Updates From Gov. Hogan’s News Conference:

The governor announced even more restriction concerning masks on Tuesday, clarifying with a new executive order that masks must be worn by anyone over the age of 5 when in school settings- including classrooms, cafeterias, hallways, auditoriums, gyms and school buses.

