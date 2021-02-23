ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The fourth mass vaccination site will open in Southern Maryland in March.

It will be at the Blue Crabs’ Stadium in Charles County. The site will open no later than March 11 and will be supported by FEMA.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the new site during a press conference Tuesday, saying his mission is to keep broadening the access points for the coronavirus vaccine- which now has more than 2,300 different locations.

He also promised mass vaccination sites on the Eastern Shore and in Western Maryland.

Supply will not increase, however, as the number of locations does.

Updates From Gov. Hogan’s News Conference:

“The basic problem simply is that you cannot schedule an appointment for a vaccine that does not yet exist,” he said.

He noted that while Montgomery County, for example, is the largest county in the state and they are open to considering opening a site there, they will only be opening new sites where and when there is enough supply to keep those sites going.

The governor addressed equity concerns, saying the state has an equity task force and has urged each county to appoint an equity officer to study how to make the vaccine distribution more equitable.

“They’re having difficulties nationwide, every governor is having these issues and we’re going to continue to focus on it with the federal, state and local partners, how do we get more needles into Black and brown arms,” Gov. Hogan said.

Watch Gov. Hogan’s Full News Conference Below:

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.