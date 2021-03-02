ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Three more mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are set to open in Maryland this month, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.
During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Hogan announced state officials have secured site access for a new COVID-19 mass vaccination site in western Maryland. The new site, which is set to open by the end of the month, will be at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets in Hagerstown. Meritus Hospital will be the clinical partner.
When the Hagerstown site opens, the state will have at least one mass vaccination site in each region, the governor added. A mass vaccination site on the Eastern Shore at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center will open by March 18, while a site at the Blue Crab Stadium in Charles County serving southern Maryland will open on Thursday, a week ahead of schedule.
Appointments for the Charles County site will open Tuesday evening.
The mass vaccination site at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County is set to double capacity to administer more than 4,000 vaccines per day, while the new site at M&T Bank Stadium will be administering up to 2,000 vaccines daily. The Baltimore Convention Center site, meanwhile, will prioritize vaccinating underserved communities.
As for further sites, the state as discussed opening more sites but that is contingent on vaccine supply.
Watch Gov. Hogan's Full News Conference Below:
