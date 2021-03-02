ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Robert Redfield is joining Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s team of advisors tasked with helping guide the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Hogan announced Redfield will serve as a senior public health adviser. In that role, Redfield will help plan the state's response to new COVID-19 variants as well as vaccination and reopening plans.
Hogan touted Redfield’s leadership of the agency and his work on the Operation Warp Speed board while also defending his appointment, adding most of the criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic was not directed at Redfield or the CDC.
Redfield said he was disappointed by “the inconsistency of messaging” during his time with the agency but added he does not see the same issue with Hogan.
“I’m proud of what we did. We did put science first,” he said.
