WASHINGTON (WJZ) — In a letter to President Joe Biden, Maryland’s Congressional delegation on Thursday urged the White House to approve the state’s request for a presidential disaster declaration after the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought tornadoes and flash floods that affected or damaged more than a hundred homes and businesses.

The declaration unlocks federal funding and resources for Anne Arundel and Cecil counties, where the most severe damage occurred, and provides hazard mitigation grant funding for all 24 Maryland jurisdictions. At least 150 homes and businesses were affected by the storm, U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Reps. Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Andy Harris, M.D., Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin and David Trone wrote.

Gov. Larry Hogan formally requested a disaster declaration on Sept. 27, following a joint assessment of the damage by the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“We agree with Governor Hogan that supplementary federal assistance is necessary and warranted under the Stafford Act,” the lawmakers wrote. “Therefore, we urge you to expeditiously review and grant the Governor’s requests.”

The remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the region on Sept. 1. The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Anne Arundel County.

Anne Arundel and Cecil counties and the City of Annapolis each declared a state of emergency on Sept. 2, the lawmakers wrote.

More than 120 homes were damaged in Anne Arundel County, and businesses lost an estimated $3.84 million in revenue and inventory due to the storm, the lawmakers wrote.

The storm caused the Elk River in Cecil County to rise significantly, causing significant flooding in Elkton. In their letter, the Maryland lawmakers wrote 63 residents of the Mill Creek Manor Mobile Home Park were displaced as a result of the flooding.