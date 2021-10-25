BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City police said they are still looking for leads in several cases of violence from over the weekend.

The weekend violence started Friday night. Seven people were shot in the 3100 block of W. North Avenue. The victims included two teenage girls, ages 15 and 17, a 19-year-old young woman, a 26-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, a 36-year-old man and a 19-year-old young man who is in critical condition.

Monday, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said police found a vehicle they were looking for, but no suspects have been arrested in the cases.

“The ask is that if anyone knows something heard something, saw something or know someone else who knows, heard or saw something, please get in touch with us right away,” said Harrison. “Or do it anonymously through Crime Stoppers.”

Less than 24 hours after the shooting on North Avenue, a student was shot on Morgan State University’s campus as that community wrapped up their homecoming celebrations.

The victim is an 18-year-old student at Morgan State University, and in a letter to the community, the school’s president said “I’m pleased to report that our student is anticipated to make a full recovery and is expected to be released from the hospital today.” The letter was dated Sunday, Oct. 24.

But police have not released more details about the circumstances behind the shooting at Morgan State University.

On Sunday morning, first responders found a woman dead inside a burned-out car near N. Franklintown Road and Winans Way. Police said she’d been shot multiple times. She’s one of at least 274 people who’ve been murdered in Baltimore this year.

Baltimore City police have been recruiting officers as the department tries to tackle its crime problem. More than 30 new trainees are now out in communities and another 46 recruits–some of them are Baltimoreans–started in the academy Monday.

“When you have that lived experience of growing up here, that cultural understanding of being here in Baltimore, it helps you do any job, especially a police officer, in a much better way,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

The training for those 46 new recruits takes about 30 weeks and then after that, they go out into the community with an experienced officer for a few more weeks.