BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wake and funeral service will be held on Tuesday morning for Keona Holley, the Baltimore police officer who died last month after she was shot in the line of duty.

The funeral service for Officer Holley is set to begin with a wake at 9 a.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center on West Pratt Street, followed by a 10 a.m. service. The officer will be buried at King Memorial Park.

Holley, a 39-year-old mother of four, died Dec. 23 after she was removed from life support at Shock Trauma, a week after she was shot multiple times in Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood.

Two men—31-year-old Elliot Knox and 32-year-old Travon Shaw—were arrested the next day after police linked them to the shooting based on surveillance video.

City police and transportation staff anticipate that the officer’s funeral service will impact traffic downtown from Tuesday morning into the afternoon hours.

The Department of Transportation said residents should expect delays in the following areas from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

Pratt Street between Paca and Light Streets

Russell/Paca Street between Lee and Pratt Streets

Sharp Street between Pratt and Conway Streets

Howard Street between Pratt and Conway Streets

Conway Street between Light and Howard Streets

Charles Street between Pratt and Conway Streets

To relieve traffic congestion, the transportation department is making several adjustments to traffic in the area, including:

Single lane closures along northbound and southbound Howard Street between Camden and Conway Streets (next to the median in both directions)

Right lane closure of westbound Conway Street between Charles and Howard Streets

Southbound Charles Street will be closed at Conway Street

Westbound Conway Street will be closed to through traffic between Light and Howard streets at 12:30 p.m. and will remain closed until funeral vehicles clear the area.

With Holley’s burial set for King Memorial Park in Woodlawn, Baltimore County police say drivers should expect road closures and heavy traffic in that area on Tuesday afternoon:

Below are details on the funeral procession route: