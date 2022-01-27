BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is hosting a fundraiser in the honor of four Baltimore first responders who recently died in the line of duty.

The money raised at the bull and oyster roast will go to the families of late Baltimore Officer Keona Holley, and late Baltimore firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo.

Holley was seated in her patrol car in Curtis Bay in mid-December when someone opened fire into the vehicle, police said. She was hospitalized in critical condition and died after a week on life support.

Butrim, Sadler and Lacayo were responding to a fire in a vacant rowhome Monday when part of the building collapsed, trapping them.

DJ Kopec will emcee the event alongside former Baltimore Police spokesperson TJ Smith and WJZ’s own Rick Ritter.

“We will be calling in every favor we have for this one,” the restaurant said, promising luminaries and “a plethora of surprises.”

The restaurant’s fundraising goal is $20,000 to distribute $5,000 to each family. Tickets are $80 per guest, and a VIP ticket is $110. VIP tables for 10 are also available for $1000. The event will be held Feb. 6 from 4-7 p.m.

Anyone that can’t attend but wants to donate directly can do so at TheFamousFund.Org.

The fundraiser is in partnership with Signal 13, a nonprofit that aims to provide financial assistance for BPD employees in need.

All active-duty firefighters & police officers are welcome to the fundraiser free of charge, and just need to RSVP at John@JimmysFamousSeafood.com