BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School student is under arrest in last month’s murder of a Baltimore police lieutenant’s husband, authorities said Wednesday.

Sahiou Kargbo, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday on first-degree murder and other charges linked to the Jan. 25 shooting death of 43-year-old James Blue, Baltimore Police said. Court documents show that detectives found video footage of Kargbo attending the high school on the day of the fatal shooting and wearing the same clothing as the person who shot Blue.

Police arrested him in the 1500 block of Northwick Road on Jan. 26.

Blue was shot multiple times about 2:43 p.m. that day while waiting outside a home he recently purchased in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.

The father of three and husband of Baltimore Police Lt. Lekeshia Blue was reportedly waiting for an appliance delivery and on the phone with his son when he was shot.

Court documents show that homicide detectives found video footage in the 6200 block of Loch Raven Boulevard that “shows a White in color Hyundai Tucson park” in a parking lot on that block. The video captured footage of the suspected shooter—whom detectives believe to be Kargbo—running to and from the 1400 block of Walker Avenue.

Blue’s killing led authorities to issue an $18,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday what led investigators to Kargbo. Court records show a warrant was issued for his arrest three days after Blue’s murder.

Sargo is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and various firearm offenses, court records show.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 1.