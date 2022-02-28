BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was injured over the weekend in what police described as a targeted shooting at a strip club on “The Block” in downtown Baltimore.

Officers were called to the Hustler Club in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in response to a reported shooting, Baltimore Police said.

When they arrived, investigators found a 42-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back and upper arm, according to police.

The unidentified man was taken to an area hospital, where he was most recently listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said the shooting appears to be targeted, though it’s not yet clear what led them to suspect the victim was singled out.

Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage to see how the shooting unfolded.

The shooting comes days after State Sen. Bill Ferguson said city and state officials are working together to find ways to prevent and curb violent crime in the area.

Anyone with information about shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.