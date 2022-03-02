BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than a quarter-century after Jody LeCornu was killed inside her car in Baltimore County, the Towson University student’s murder remains unsolved.

About 4 a.m. March 2, 1996, LeCornu was found shot in the back in her car at York Road Plaza. While police have yet to identify her killer, they continue to pursue leads in the decades-old cold case.

The 23-year-old had gone out the night before, staying at Mount Washington Tavern until closing time before she stopped by the Curbe Shoppe Bar and later the Drumcastle Shopping Center, police said.

LeCornu was in the shopping center’s parking lot when she was shot in the back while seated in her car. From there, police said, she drove across the street to York Road Plaza and before coming to a stop.

Her killer followed and took something from LeCornu’s vehicle once she stopped, police said.

Investigators swept the interior and exterior of LeCornu’s car for fingerprints. While they recovered prints, detectives were unable to match them to a suspect.

It remains unclear whether the suspect had any interaction with LeCornu prior to the shooting.

Police have since developed a description of the suspect, who witnesses described as a Black male with a stocky build who wore a green- or camouflage-colored jacket.

The suspect was last seen driving southbound on York Road in a white BMW.

Anyone with information that can help solve this case is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.