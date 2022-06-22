BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa died Wednesday morning, the team announced. He was 55.

Siragusa, known as “Goose,” was a member of the winning Super Bowl XXXV game in 2001. He was part of a legendary defensive unit that allowed the fewest point (165) in NFL history.

He played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and the Ravens. Siragusa made 22 sacks and 564 combined tackles over the course of his career, according to Pro Football Reference.

“There was no one like Goose,” former Ravens coach Brian Billick said in a statement, “a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know. We would not have won the Super Bowl without him. This is such stunning, sad news, and our hearts go out to Kathy and the Siragusa family.” Former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome remembered Siragusa as a leader of the Super Bowl team. “Goose was quite a character, but he was one of our leaders on the 2000 Super Bowl team,” former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said in a statement. “He was probably one of the best run-stoppers to play for our defense over the years.”

#BREAKING: More crushing news – Ravens legend Tony Siragusa has passed away at the age of 55, per sources. This comes just hours after Ravens OLB Jaylon Ferguson was pronounced dead. Heartbreaking💔@WJZ pic.twitter.com/L0IfeA85Ih — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) June 22, 2022

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife Renee said they were “stunned” by the news in a joint statement.

“He was a special person and clearly one of the most popular players in Ravens history,” the Bisciottis said. “Tony’s larger-than-life personality made an enormous impact on our organization and throughout the Baltimore community.

Siragusa was in Baltimore last month for a ceremony to honor the Super Bowl champions at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. NFL Films had cameras rolling at the event for a 30 for 30 documentary on the team.

“I will never forget watching that 2000 Ravens team win the Super Bowl with the best defense ever to grace the NFL, and Tony was an integral part of that history-making defensive front,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott in a statement. “They brought pride and recognition to Baltimore, and we are forever grateful for that.”

Siragusa left the field in 2001 and was a sideline analyst for NFL on FOX until 2015. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, and their three children.

It was the second loss the team endured within hours. The Ravens announced Wednesday morning that outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the Baltimore Ravens,” the Bisciottis said in their statement. “We appreciate everyone who has expressed an outpouring of support for our players, coaches and staff.”