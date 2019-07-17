MARYLAND WEATHER29,000+ Without Power After Severe Storms Slam Region
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather downed trees and knocked out power to tens of thousands in Maryland Wednesday evening.

BGE reports more than 29,000 customers are without power as of 7:45 p.m., more than 16,000 in Baltimore County alone.

In Timonium, a tree fell on the Light RailLink tracks just north of Timonium station, causing delays.

Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and a severe thunderstorm watch had been issued for the region; those have since been canceled.

A heat advisory expired at 8 p.m.

