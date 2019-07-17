BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather downed trees and knocked out power to tens of thousands in Maryland Wednesday evening.
BGE reports more than 29,000 customers are without power as of 7:45 p.m., more than 16,000 in Baltimore County alone.
In Timonium, a tree fell on the Light RailLink tracks just north of Timonium station, causing delays.
Heavy bands of rain and lightning in Baltimore pic.twitter.com/p0QOuRPqzu
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 17, 2019
Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and a severe thunderstorm watch had been issued for the region; those have since been canceled.
#mdwx Just now, Sue Island on Middle Ricer. Sorry for the interior light reflection. Guess we still have power! pic.twitter.com/SzRrkhdORp
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 17, 2019
A heat advisory expired at 8 p.m.
Maryland Weather | Heat Advisory Goes Into Effect
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.
You must log in to post a comment.