BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people have died due to heat in Maryland this week, bringing the total heat-related fatalities in the state this year to four.

The victims are an 18 to 44-year-old man in Prince George’s County, a 45 to 64-year-old woman in Worcester County, a 45 to 64-year-old man in Baltimore and a woman over the age of 65 in Anne Arundel County.

The victims in Prince George’s and Worcester counties died this week.

Officials are working to determine if one of the victims was homeless.

28 people died due to heat in 2018, up significantly from 5 in 2017, 17 in 2016, 6 in 2015 and 8 in 2014.

More extreme heat is in the forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

