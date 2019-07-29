Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite the current lockout, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians remain committed to sharing music with the community.
The group is now holding a summer subway series of concerts this week at the Charles Center metro subway station, providing a moment or two of music for those passing by.
“We couldn’t play at Artscape this year so we wanted to find a unique place to do it, ” said Michael Lisicky with the BSO. “We thought it would be nice and cool in the subway, but obviously it’s summertime but that doesn’t mean the music stops in the summer.”
The MTA installed a piano earlier this year.
Other shows are set for Wednesday and Friday at 4:15 p.m.
