BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s health commissioner has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s both days, and heat index values could reach 100 degrees.

Area residents are encouraged to stay hydrated and check on kids, pets and the elderly, who are especially susceptible to warm temperatures.

The city’s cooling centers will be open.

So far, 16 deaths in Maryland have been blamed on heat in 2019.

