



With the heat index continuing to reach over 100 degrees in Baltimore region, the Code Red Extreme Heat Alert will extend through Wednesday, August 21.

“Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. The effects of extreme heat are exacerbated in urban areas, especially when combined with high humidity and poor air quality,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “Extreme heat is particularly dangerous to young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets.”

The alert first was issued for Sunday and Monday, but as the heat rises it will continue throughout the week.

The Mayor’s Office of Human Services’ Community Action Partnership will open the following cooling centers on Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.:

Northern Community Action Partnership Center 5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084

5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084 Southern Community Action Partnership Center (closed Sunday) 606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center, 2 nd floor), (410) 545-0900

606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center, 2 floor), (410) 545-0900 Northwest Community Action Partnership Center 3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384

3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384 Southeast Community Action Partnership Center 3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518

3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518 Eastern Community Action Partnership Center 1731 E. Chase Street, (410) 545-0136

The Health Department’s Division of Aging and CARE Services will also open the following locations as cooling centers on Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.:

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324

1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324 Oliver Senior Center 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861

1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861 Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725

1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725 Hatton Center 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025

2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025 John Booth/Hooper Senior Center 2601 E. Baltimore Street., (410) 396-9202

2601 E. Baltimore Street., (410) 396-9202 Zeta Center 4501 Reisterstown Road., (410) 396-3535

4501 Reisterstown Road., (410) 396-3535 Harford Center 4920 Harford Road, (410) 426-4009

The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks will have the following locations as cooling centers Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.: