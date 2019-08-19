BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the heat index continuing to reach over 100 degrees in Baltimore region, the Code Red Extreme Heat Alert will extend through Wednesday, August 21.
“Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. The effects of extreme heat are exacerbated in urban areas, especially when combined with high humidity and poor air quality,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “Extreme heat is particularly dangerous to young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets.”
The alert first was issued for Sunday and Monday, but as the heat rises it will continue throughout the week.
The Mayor’s Office of Human Services’ Community Action Partnership will open the following cooling centers on Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.:
- Northern Community Action Partnership Center 5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084
- Southern Community Action Partnership Center (closed Sunday) 606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center, 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900
- Northwest Community Action Partnership Center 3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384
- Southeast Community Action Partnership Center 3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518
- Eastern Community Action Partnership Center 1731 E. Chase Street, (410) 545-0136
The Health Department’s Division of Aging and CARE Services will also open the following locations as cooling centers on Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.:
- Waxter Center for Senior Citizens 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324
- Oliver Senior Center 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861
- Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725
- Hatton Center 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025
- John Booth/Hooper Senior Center 2601 E. Baltimore Street., (410) 396-9202
- Zeta Center 4501 Reisterstown Road., (410) 396-3535
- Harford Center 4920 Harford Road, (410) 426-4009
The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks will have the following locations as cooling centers Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.:
- Chick Webb 623 Eden Street, 410-396-7593
- Ella Baily 100 E. Heath Street, 410-396-4634
- Locust Point 1627 East Fort Avenue, 410-837-4423
- Herring Run 5001 Sinclair Lane, 410-396-3060
- Samuel F.B. Morse 424 South Pulaski Street, 410-396-3717
- Mary E. Rodman 3600 West Mulberry Street, 410-396-0477
- Robert C. Marshall 1201 Pennsylvania Avenue, 410-396-8490
- Royal 120. West Mosher Street, 410-396-0374
