BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore Ravens players paid a special visit Monday to surprise a Baltimore City Police sergeant wounded during a shooting earlier this year.

Linebacker Matt Judon and cornerback Marlon Humphrey visited Sgt. Isaac Carrington, who continues to recover after being shot outside his north Baltimore home in August.

 

Two people have been arrested in Carrington’s shooting.

