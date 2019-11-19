WATCH LIVEHouse kicks off second week of open hearings in impeachment probe
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man charged in the murder and abduction of a Baltimore mother last year has been found guilty on a number of charges.

Willard Turner-Williams was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder, arson, kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap and false imprisonment and conspiracy in 29-year-old Tiffany Jones’ death, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Jones was abducted in August 2018; days later, her body was found in a burned vacant home in Baltimore.

Turner-Williams is set to be sentenced in February.

Bobie Barncord, 29, of Glen Burnie is also charged in Jones’ death; online court records show a jury trial is scheduled for March.

