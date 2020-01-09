



Two separate rallies in Baltimore County Thursday helped get fans ready for the Baltimore Ravens to take on the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

The first rally happened early Thursday afternoon outside the Historic Towson Courthouse. Later in the evening, the fun moved inside the White Marsh Mall.

A huge line of fans stretched around the mall as fans came out by the hundreds to support their team. Their excitement was contagious.

“I love how Lamar took over and he’s doing it,” Ravens fan Bo Kondilas said. “We(‘re) going all the way!”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been setting his sights on the Super Bowl since day one, and with every play the team is proving it can go all the way.

“I love Lamar. Everybody underestimated this man and he finally got his shot and let them know what it’s all about,” fan Ernest Tomlin said.

As the game nears, fans are scooping up shirts with the iconic phrase which just might make history: “Nobody Cares, Work Harder.”

“He really loves the mentality of the team, I love their mentality,” said Ebi Chandler. “They’re ready, they’re focused, they’re likely for the Super Bowl. I really think we’re going to get there.”

WJZ has you covered with special Ravens coverage before, during and after the game. Tune in for Purple Playoff Push at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Purple Pregame at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Purple Post Game after the game.

The Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday on WJZ.