



The first Maryland patient is being tested for the new coronavirus, an outbreak in China that has killed dozens and left thousands sick.

Health officials say the patient is awaiting the test results.

“We had an individual who met the testing criteria, that are determined by the CDC, to go ahead and get tested for the coronavirus,” Fran Phillips, Deputy Secretary of the Maryland Department of Health, said.

The Maryland Department of Health says the patient showed flu like symptoms and had a travel history within the last week.

“It’s a simple test, it’s a swab that’s done in a medical clinic, in a facility,” Phillips said. “Then it is transported via plane to the CDC for testing. It will take a day or two until we get the results.”

The outbreak started in Wuhan, China, and has quickly spread to over 18 countries. Its sickened over 2,000 people and has killed 106.

Concerns grow across the US. More than 100 people have been tested in 26 states and at least five cases have been confirmed.

The CDC issued its strongest travel warning, urging Americans to cancel all non-essential trips to China.

While the state waits for test results to return, health officials are urging people to take the same steps you would to prevent a common cold or the flu.