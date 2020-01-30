



A Maryland patient who was being tested for coronavirus has tested negative, the Maryland Department of Health said Thursday.

This was the first person to be officially tested for the new strain, but a Towson University professor was evaluated after coming in contact with a family member who was being tested.

The Maryland Department of Health has not confirmed whether that family member was the same person they were testing.

The person had met the CDC’s criteria for testing for the virus, and was reportedly in good condition while they were waiting for the test results to come back.

Officials still have not said specifically where the person lives or where they may have visited.

So far, no confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maryland. This was the first person in the state to be tested.

As concerns over the coronavirus grow, The University of Maryland has also suspended its education abroad program in China for the spring semester.

All classes and events will still happen as scheduled, they said.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has reiterated to the state that people shouldn’t be immediately concerned, but they are taking the issue seriously.

Health officials are preparing for possible cases.

