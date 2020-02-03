Filed Under:Catonsville, Crime, Homicide, Jordan Taylor, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

CATONSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are looking for suspects in the murder of Catonsville YMCA Coach Jordan Taylor, who was killed at his home in Baltimore near Gwynn Oak last November.

They are offering a $20,000 reward.

Police are looking for three men and a Honda CRV that fled the scene.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply