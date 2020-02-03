Comments
CATONSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are looking for suspects in the murder of Catonsville YMCA Coach Jordan Taylor, who was killed at his home in Baltimore near Gwynn Oak last November.
They are offering a $20,000 reward.
Homicide detectives need your help identifying the three men seen here in this video. Call (410) 396-2100, MCS at 1-866-7lockup, or the @ATFBaltimore 888-ATF-TIPS. A reward of $20k is being offered for info that leads to the identification and the arrest of the suspects. pic.twitter.com/7OXU7Rvk5o
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) February 3, 2020
Police are looking for three men and a Honda CRV that fled the scene.
