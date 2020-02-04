Election ConnectionVoters Head To Polls In Maryland's 7th Congressional District. Polls Open Until 8
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man charged in the murder and abduction of a Baltimore mother in 2018 was sentenced Tuesday to life plus 80 years in prison.

Willard Turner-Williams, 36, was convicted of first-degree murder, arson, kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, false imprisonment, and conspiracy in 29-year-old Tiffany Jones’ death, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Jones was abducted by two men in August 2018; days later, her body was found in a burned vacant home in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

Turner-Williams was eventually captured in Philadelphia. He gave a statement admitting to police his involvement in the kidnapping of Jones, but denied killing or setting her on fire.

An investigation, however, confirmed Turner-Williams and another man kidnapped, tortured and killed Jones before setting her on fire.

Turner-Williams’ accomplice and co-defendant Bobie Barncord goes to trial on March 16, 2020.

