BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man charged in the murder and abduction of a Baltimore mother in 2018 was sentenced Tuesday to life plus 80 years in prison.
Willard Turner-Williams, 36, was convicted of first-degree murder, arson, kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, false imprisonment, and conspiracy in 29-year-old Tiffany Jones’ death, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said.
Jones was abducted by two men in August 2018; days later, her body was found in a burned vacant home in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.
Turner-Williams was eventually captured in Philadelphia. He gave a statement admitting to police his involvement in the kidnapping of Jones, but denied killing or setting her on fire.
An investigation, however, confirmed Turner-Williams and another man kidnapped, tortured and killed Jones before setting her on fire.
Turner-Williams’ accomplice and co-defendant Bobie Barncord goes to trial on March 16, 2020.