Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — With less than seven months until the federal deadline, more than 64 percent of Marylanders are now REAL ID compliant.
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — With less than seven months until the federal deadline, more than 64 percent of Marylanders are now REAL ID compliant.
Wednesday morning, the Motor Vehicle Administration celebrated its three millionth REAL ID customer at its Baltimore City branch on Reisterstown Road.
RELATED STORIES:
- Maryland Recalls 8,000 REAL ID Driver’s Licenses
- Maryland REAL ID Requirements Approved By Homeland Security
- MVA: More Than Half Of Maryland Drivers Now Compliant With REAL ID Rules
- Columbia Annex Office Created To Serve Real ID Customers
- Still Don’t Have Your REAL ID? Marylanders Must Have One By Oct. 1, 2020
If this still isn’t you, the deadline is October 1 to become compliant.
To find out if you are Real ID compliant, visit the REAL ID Lookup Tool.