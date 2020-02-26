  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Maryland Real ID, MDOT, Real ID, Talkers


GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — With less than seven months until the federal deadline, more than 64 percent of Marylanders are now REAL ID compliant.

Wednesday morning, the Motor Vehicle Administration celebrated its three millionth REAL ID customer at its Baltimore City branch on Reisterstown Road.

RELATED STORIES: 

If this still isn’t you, the deadline is October 1 to become compliant.

To find out if you are Real ID compliant, visit the REAL ID Lookup Tool.

Comments

Leave a Reply