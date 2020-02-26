  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that it expects the coronavirus will spread in the U.S. and asked citizens to prepare.

In response to the CDC’s warning, Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott is calling on Mayor Jack Young to hold an emergency preparedness cabinet meeting to update residents on the issue.

“I am calling on the Mayor to hold an emergency preparedness cabinet meeting with the key agencies and to update the residents of Baltimore on the issue,” Scott said. “The Baltimore City Council already has a hearing scheduled with the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management and the Baltimore City Health Department on their preparedness efforts.”

This call follows a resolution introduced by Scott at the February 10, 2020, City Council meeting in which he requested an informational hearing on Baltimore’s strategic response to the coronavirus.

At last check, two people were tested for the coronavirus here in Maryland, but the results were negative.

