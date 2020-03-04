



There are eight new patients being tested for COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus rapidly spreading across the globe, the Maryland Health Department said.

On Tuesday, seven patients’ tests were pending. Four of them tested negative, while the other three tests are still pending results, bringing the total pending tests to 11.

Although no one in Maryland has tested positive, some residents are still concerned about a possible spread.

Governor Larry Hogan is submitting emergency legislation to allow the state to use the “rainy day fund” for response efforts, according to his communications director Mike Ricci.

That legislation allows the governor to transfer up to $50 million from the Revenue Stabilization Account to fund costs associated with COVID-19.

Although there’s no public health emergency in the state right now, Hogan said MEMA is raising its activation level to Enhanced, to “mobilize additional resources across state government.”

“It is critical we have access to these resources immediately,” Hogan said Wednesday.

“I want to continue to assure Marylanders that our state has taken every precaution when it comes to the coronavirus,” he added. ” Our highest priority is keeping our residents safe. I would encourage all of our citizens not to panic, but to take this seriously and to continue to stay informed.”

Maryland will also now be able to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and carry out its own tests. The Maryland Department of Health said that will speed things up.

As more possible cases pop up, state officials, agencies and universities are taking more precautions.

Towson University just expanded its study abroad suspension to its summer programs.

A number of other universities, including the University of Maryland, the University of Maryland Baltimore County, Loyola University and the Maryland Institue College of Art have canceled spring study abroad programs.