



Maryland leaders are urging the public to stay calm and informed after two more coronavirus cases were confirmed in the state over the weekend.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Sunday that a woman in her 80s living in Harford County had tested positive for the virus. He assured the public there appears to be no major concerns of exposure to the community in either case and there is no connection to the previous positive cases.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Hogan said the 86-year-old woman got the virus while traveling overseas in Turkey and is currently hospitalized. Her case is believed to be the first in the world associated with travel to Turkey, the governor said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Hogan said he will sign emergency legislation that passed in the General Assembly that will allow the state to spend $50 million from the state’s rainy day fund to respond to COVID-19.

“We are continuing to hope for the best while we’re also actively preparing for the worst,” Hogan said.

Gov. will sign legislation that allows state to spend $50m from Maryland’s rainy day fund for the novel coronavirus response. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 9, 2020

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman also held a separate news conference Monday afternoon.

“Public safety is our highest priority, and my administration has been working closely with allied agencies to prepare for the coronavirus in our community,” County Executive Glassman said. “With a case confirmed yesterday in Harford County, it is important for everyone to remain calm, continue to take precautions and avoid rumors. We will continue to share verified reports and timely updates provided by Governor Hogan and public health officials.”

The second case officials announced over the weekend involved a man in his 60s from Montgomery County. Hogan said the man contracted coronavirus while traveling to Thailand and Egypt.

“He was briefly hospitalized and now is quarantined,” the governor said.

The woman said she went straight home from the airport, didn’t leave her home and when she began to feel ill went straight to the hospital for evaluation and care.

No new cases were reported overnight into Monday. In total, 73 people have tested negative.