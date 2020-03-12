BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County is taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 after a resident, a man in his 60s tested positive for the coronavirus.
The man had recently worked at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C. He is not hospitalized.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said they knew it was only a matter of time.
All senior centers will be closed to the public starting Monday, he said.
They also announced all organized recreational activities are suspended for now, and all county worker out-of-state travel is suspended in Baltimore County.
Large assemblies, in general, are canceled.
An emergency hotline for coronavirus in Baltimore County is 410-887-3816 and will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
