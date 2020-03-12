



Schools across Maryland are preparing for a possible outbreak as COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, officials announced all public schools in the state will be closed next week and through Friday, March 27. School-sanctioned travel is also canceled.

#COVIDー19: State Superintendent Karen Salmon is directing that all public schools across Maryland will be closed effective MONDAY 3/16 to FRIDAY 3/27. — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 12, 2020

All schools and school buses will be cleaned during the two weeks without classes, officials said.

Spring break days will be used for make-up days.

The state has emphasized that caution is key.

#WJZ Spring break days to be used for makeup days — Vic Carter WJZ (@VicWJZ) March 12, 2020

In Baltimore, City Schools are preparing learning packets in the event they have to start teaching remotely.

A school in Baltimore County has closed, the Park School in Pikesville, after a member of the school community showed symptoms that may suggest exposure to COVID-19.

The school said they have been in touch with public health officials at the county and state levels. At this time, no individual connected to the school has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Archbishop Spalding High School is closed for three days while a member of the school community is tested for COVID-19, after experiencing symptoms, the school said in an email Wednesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution and after consulting both government guidelines and the Archdiocese of Baltimore, we have decided to close the school for at least the next three school days (Thursday, Friday, and Monday), pending the test results.” said school president Kathleen K. Mahar and principal Amy M. Cannon.

They said if the test results are positive, they will work with the Department of Health on next steps to keep children safe in the community.

All out-of-state school trips, including international ones, are canceled indefinitely, a decision in line with Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

The district has canceled all school trips outside of Maryland until further notice.

Prince George’s County Public Schools said Eleanor Roosevelt High School and College Park Academy will be closed March 12-13 for cleaning and sanitizing.

The school system said that an individual affiliated with both schools had close contact with someone who traveled to a country under a high-risk COVID-19 warning.

The schools will reopen on March 16.

WBOC reports that the Salisbury School is closed for the rest of the week after a family from the school was notified they had possibly been exposed to the coronavirus on a domestic flight home at the end of the school’s winter break.

According to WBOC, school officials said all members of the family remain healthy and have not been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Salisbury School will undergo a deep cleaning while students are away, according to WBOC.

Governor Larry Hogan confirmed Wednesday evening three new cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

The State of Maryland has 12 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon.

