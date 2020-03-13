



Baltimore City Schools officials discussed what parents, students and staff should expect during the two-week closure of city public schools during a press conference Friday morning.

Gov. Larry Hogan closed all public schools in the state will be closed March 16-27. Baltimore City Schools were previously scheduled to be closed Friday for staff professional development.

All school activities including school day instruction, child care, health services, enrichment, extra-curricular activities, preschool, athletics and club sports are canceled throughout this period.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The district office will remain open to conduct essential operations including communications, cleaning school buildings and supporting educators, school leaders, families and students.

“We’re encouraging all non-essential district staff to work from home,” said city schools superintendent Sonja Brookins Santelises.

Santelises said that her office has been planning for weeks for a range of scenarios including closures, so they feel prepared.

Here’s how to get a free meal from Baltimore City Schools while they are closed:

The schools will operate eight emergency food distribution sites across the city. The list will be available later today.

The sites will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Three meals will be available for students ages 18 and under, as well as people with disabilities over the age of 18 who participate in school programs.

Due to the governor’s restrictions regarding group sizes, these won’t be group meals. The food will be in the form of take-out or grab-and-go packages.

Schools will also work with city and private partners to identify other resources for food distribution and access for the week of March 23.

Here’s what will be cleaned while school is out:

While the schools are closed, 153 school buildings and offices will be deep cleaned, including high traffic/touch areas.

The schools ordered and will restock items like disinfectant, soap, hand sanitizer, paper towels and gloves.

School buses will also be cleaned both the school-owned and the 350 contractor school buses.

The district also used 400 taxicabs daily to transport students and all those cab companies have been instructed to disinfect their vehicles as well.

Here’s how students will continue to learn while schools are closed:

Students will also have instructional work packets by grad level available online for students starting Monday, March 16 as well as for pick-up at your child’s school starting Tuesday, March 17 through Thursday, March 19 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The work is instructional activities for students, but won’t be graded.

“Although this work is voluntary, I strongly encourage families to pick up their child’s packet — to help sustain their educational involvement during the period of closure,” Santelises said.

The packets will also be translated in Spanish and five other languages.

More information can be found at COVID-19 Hotline for schools: 443-984-2000.