CORONAVIRUS IN MDNational Guard Activated, Schools Closed March 16-27
Filed Under:coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Testing, University of Maryland Medical System, Upper Chesapeake Health


BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Upper Chesapeake Health, a part of the University of Maryland Medical System, if offering drive-thru testing of pre-screened, physician-ordered coronavirus patients starting Friday.

The patients must contact their Primary Care Provider to be screened, before they go to the center.

LabCorp will be used for testing in UCH’s mobile collection in the parking lot of their Bel Air emergency center.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

They will test for both flu and COVID-19.

Registered nurses will take the samples between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Patients are required to stay in their vehicles.

Nurses in protective equipment will swab patients then give them follow up instructions.

There won’t be any walk-up service.

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply