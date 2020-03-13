Comments
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Upper Chesapeake Health, a part of the University of Maryland Medical System, if offering drive-thru testing of pre-screened, physician-ordered coronavirus patients starting Friday.
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Upper Chesapeake Health, a part of the University of Maryland Medical System, if offering drive-thru testing of pre-screened, physician-ordered coronavirus patients starting Friday.
The patients must contact their Primary Care Provider to be screened, before they go to the center.
LabCorp will be used for testing in UCH’s mobile collection in the parking lot of their Bel Air emergency center.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- How Local Hospitals, Organizations Across Baltimore Are Taking Preventative Measures As Coronavirus Spreads In Maryland
- Maryland Hospitals Change Visitor Policies Due To Coronavirus Fears
- Maryland Hospitals Set Up Tents To Prepare For Coronavirus
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
They will test for both flu and COVID-19.
Registered nurses will take the samples between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Patients are required to stay in their vehicles.
Nurses in protective equipment will swab patients then give them follow up instructions.
There won’t be any walk-up service.