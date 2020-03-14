CORONAVIRUS IN MDSchools Closed, Cases Growing, What You Need To Know
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan Saturday announced new measures designed to make child care access easier for first responders and other “critical personnel” during Maryland’s coronavirus-related state of emergency.

The emergency order allows state schools superintendent Karen Salmon to suspend a number of childcare-related regulations as long as they don’t endanger anyone’s health or safety.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Under the order, Salmon will also be able to allow “family and friend child care providers” to provide in-home care for up to five unrelated kids.

State officials have urged child care providers to keep kids in groups of 10 or fewer, increase cleaning efforts and restrict trips and visitors to keep the virus from spreading.

Hogan previously announced all public schools in the state will close from March 16 to March 27; a number of private schools have taken similar steps.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

